Power restored in South Lake Tahoe (Updated)

Liberty Utilities outage map.

Provided

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Power was restored Friday afternoon to about 2,500 customers.

Liberty Utilities announced at about 12:45 p.m. that power had been restored and no customers should be experiencing outages.

South Lake Tahoe outage update: Power has been restored to all customers. — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) June 24, 2022

Original post

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in south Lake Tahoe.

Power went out at approximately 11 a.m. according to the Liberty Utilities outage map and 2,479 customers have been impacted.

Liberty Utilities on social media announced that they have personnel en route and don’t yet have an estimated time for power restoration.

Reports of a power outage in the South Lake Tahoe area. Troubleman is en route. Estimated restoration time is not yet available. — Liberty Utilities Lake Tahoe (@LibertyUtil_CA) June 24, 2022

Liberty provides electric service to about 49,000 customers in the Tahoe Basin region.