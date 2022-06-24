Power restored in South Lake Tahoe (Updated)
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Power was restored Friday afternoon to about 2,500 customers.
Liberty Utilities announced at about 12:45 p.m. that power had been restored and no customers should be experiencing outages.
Original post
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A power outage is affecting thousands of customers in south Lake Tahoe.
Power went out at approximately 11 a.m. according to the Liberty Utilities outage map and 2,479 customers have been impacted.
Liberty Utilities on social media announced that they have personnel en route and don’t yet have an estimated time for power restoration.
Liberty provides electric service to about 49,000 customers in the Tahoe Basin region.
