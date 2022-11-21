Power outage impacts South Lake residents

An NV Energy outage caused Liberty Utilities clients to lose power.

UPDATE – As of 8:30 a.m., power has been restored to South Lake Tahoe residents on the west side of the city. However, Stateline residents are still without power.

Lake Tahoe Community College delayed opening to 10 a.m. due to the power outage.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nearly 24,000 Liberty Utilities customers are out of power Monday morning.

According to Alison Vai, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Liberty Utilities, the energy company gets power from NV Energy. An NV Energy power outage caused Liberty Utilities customers to also loss power.

As of 7:30 a.m., NV Energy estimated they’d have power restored within the hour.