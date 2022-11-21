Power outage impacts South Lake residents
UPDATE – As of 8:30 a.m., power has been restored to South Lake Tahoe residents on the west side of the city. However, Stateline residents are still without power.
Lake Tahoe Community College delayed opening to 10 a.m. due to the power outage.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Nearly 24,000 Liberty Utilities customers are out of power Monday morning.
According to Alison Vai, Senior Manager, Marketing and Communications, Liberty Utilities, the energy company gets power from NV Energy. An NV Energy power outage caused Liberty Utilities customers to also loss power.
As of 7:30 a.m., NV Energy estimated they’d have power restored within the hour.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.