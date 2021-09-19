Power shutoff canceled, wind advisory extended at Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The wind howled all night at Lake Tahoe and the strong gusts are expected to continue at least through Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service in Reno early Sunday extended the lake wind advisory to last through noon.

Power companies warned they may shut off power early Sunday morning, but officials said the weather did not reach the threshold for that to happen.

“The PSOM (Public Safety Outage Management) event has been canceled for all PSOM zones. The fire weather did not materialize,” said Jennifer Schuricht, director of corporate communications and integrated marketing for NV Energy.

A 30% chance of rain remains Sunday morning for Lake Tahoe but the service expects gradual clearing after a mostly cloudy morning.





Southwest winds are expected to range from 15-20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph causing rough conditions on the lake, including waves up to 3 feet from mid-lake to the north and east shores.

Officials advise staying off the water, especially small boats, kayaks and paddle boards, until conditions improve.

A high of 66 is expected on Saturday and lower 70s on Monday with overnight lows near freezing on both days.

By Tuesday the service is calling for mostly sunny and clear skies with high temps in the low 80s and high 70s through Friday.