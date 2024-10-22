Power work underway at Tahoe

A five-week project to replace power poles and clear large logs and brush is underway in the Tahoe Basin requiring the use of helicopters due to the steep nature of the region.

Work began Oct. 14 and is expected to continue over the next month.

“Customers and visitors to the area can expect to see the helicopter working overhead, and logging trucks and other heavy equipment in the area,” according to the company.

While no power outages are anticipated from the work there might be some disruptions on trails and roads between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“The work is part of NV Energy’s natural disaster protection plan, also called Power Safe NV,” the company said. “During this time frame, NV Energy will rebuild a four-mile stretch of power line between Hidden Beach Plaza to Thunderbird Lodge. Additionally, the company will be removing hazardous logs and brush from six sections along Lake Tahoe.”

Road closures will affect highways 50 and 28. Trails affected include the East Shore Bike Path, Bear Mountain Trail, Chimney Beach Trails, Daggett Loop Trail and the Tahoe Rim Trail east of Highway 50.