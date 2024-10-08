Precautionary boil water notice in place in South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for residents on the Heavenly mountainside of Pioneer Trail between Ski Run Blvd and Fern Road. The boil water advisory is issued out of an abundance of caution and is expected to be resolved within 48 hours.

Impacted households should only use tap water that has been boiled vigorously for one minute or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness. Tap water may still be used for bathing, hand washing, and laundry.

At 4 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2024 an outside contractor hit a 14 inch watermain on Lake Tahoe Blvd between Wildwood Ave and Midway Road. There was a widespread water outage in South Lake Tahoe. The leak has been isolated, and water restored to most neighborhoods.

The precautionary Boil Water Notice is issued due to a loss of water pressure from the watermain break.

IMG_0303

Water pressure keeps pollutants from entering the underground pipes that bring drinking water to your house or business. When the pressure is lost, it is possible that contaminants could seep into the pipes.

The notice does not mean that the water is contaminated, it means it is possible for contaminants to enter the pipes and affect drinking water. Until required bacteria testing is completed, we recommend boiling tap water before consuming it to kill any potential contaminants, or using bottled water. Changes in water pressure can stir up sediment in water pipes. For customers within the City of South Lake Tahoe outside of the boil water advisory area, it is recommended to flush your waterline by running the cold-water faucet on your bathtub or the outside spigot for 5-10 minutes, or until the water runs clear.

Contact South Tahoe Public Utility District at 530-544-6474 or visit http://www.stpud.us for more information.