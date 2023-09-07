Prep roundup: Highlanders soccer team picks up first league win

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — After battling to a 1-1 tie in their Class 3A debut, the Incline soccer team picked up a first win in their new league, topping Sage Ridge 5-0 at home on Tuesday.

Last season’s Class 2A state champions were forced to move up into Class 3A after the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association disbanded the classification.

Last season’s Class 2A MVP, sophomore Alexis Soto led the way against Sage Ridge with three goals and an assist. Junior Jamie Perez and sophomore Jesus Alberto Aguirre added a goal each. Freshman Jackson Mangiaracina finished the match with two assists.

Incline (1-2-1, 1-0-1 Northern West League) played rivals North Tahoe (1-3, 0-0 Northern West league) on Thursday (results not available at time of print). The Highlanders will close the week out on the road at South Tahoe (5-1, 2-0 Northern West League).

Lady Vikings crush North Valleys

On the girls’ side, South Tahoe bounced back from Friday’s 3-0 loss at Truckee by taking a 4-0 win at home Tuesday against North Valleys.

Senior Olivia Kwachak Hall led South Tahoe with a goal and an assist. Sophomore Avalon Newbery, senior Hailey Estrada, and sophomore Valeria Diaz each scored a goal. Senior Allana Hernandez had two assists, and senior Sydney Irwin had an assist. Senior goalkeeper Molly Adams picked up the shutout win.

South Tahoe (5-3-1, 2-1 Northern West League) then faced Sparks (0-2, 0-2 Northern West League) on Thursday. The girls finish the week on the road at McQueen in a nonleague game, and then return home next week to face Wooster on Monday and North Tahoe on Thursday.

On the boys’ side, the Vikings are coming off a 3-0 win at home against Truckee on Friday. South Tahoe (5-1, 2-0 Northern West League) played North Valleys (2-2-1, 1-2-1 Northern West League) on Thursday. The team hosts Incline on Saturday, and then travels to North Tahoe next Thursday.

South Tahoe tennis players keep team unbeaten

In tennis, the South Tahoe boys’ team remained unbeaten on the season after taking a 17-1 win at North Valleys on Tuesday.

Junior Seth Johnson led the team with wins in each of his three singles matches. Junior Jaedunn Aquino and senior Jay Feeney went unbeaten in their three matches to pace the Vikings in doubles play.

South Tahoe (5-0, 3-0 Northern League) will travel to play Sparks (0-2, 0-2 Northern League) on Tuesday. The Vikings remain on the road on Thursday for a matchup at Wooster.

On the girls’ side, the Vikings suffered a 11-7 loss at home to North Valleys on Tuesday.

South Tahoe (2-2, 2-1 Northern League) will look to bounce back on Tuesday with a home matchup against Sparks (0-2, 0-2 Northern League). The girls then host Wooster on Thursday to finish out the week.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of the Tribune.