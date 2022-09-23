Prep roundup: Vikings soccer teams extend streaks to five games; Incline football rolls

The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team shutout their fifth straight opponent on Saturday, rolling to a 7-0 win at home against Spring Creek.

Seniors Jenni Arias and Krystyna Schembri netted two goals apiece for the Vikings. Both players assisted on a goal as well.

Senior Kiana Bucholz, junior Sydney Irwin, and junior Allana Hernandez each scored a goal. Irwin added two assists. Junior Rebecca Del Rio Gonzales, junior Emmie Fiel, and Independence Newberry each assisted on a goal.

Freshman goalie Ava Bradford picked up the shutout win. The Vikings have outscored their last five opponents by a combined 38-0.

South Tahoe (8-2, 0-0 Northern – West League) opened league play at home against Hug on Thursday. The Vikings then travel to play North Valleys on Saturday.

On the boys’ side, South Tahoe earned a pair of road wins against Elko and Spring Creek last weekend, matching extending their winning streak to five games.

The Vikings (5-2, 1-0 Northern – West League) faced Bishop Manogue on the road on Thursday. The team returns home play McQueen on Saturday.

In Class 2A play, Incline played to a 2-2 tie on Wednesday against North Tahoe. Incline (1-2-1, 1-0-1 Northern League) will travel Friday to play Whittell (0-2, 0-1 Northern League).

Whittell most recently suffered an 8-1 loss at Sage Ridge on Wednesday. Junior Alekzander Lezama-Damazo scored the team’s only goal.

On the girls’ side, Incline fell 7-0 at home to North Tahoe on Wednesday. The Highlanders (1-3-1, 1-2-1 Northern League) will play at Whittell (2-1, 2-1 Northern League) on Friday.

The Warriors are coming off a 9-1 loss to Sage Ridgeon Wednesday.

Football: Incline blows out West Wendover for first win

In Class 2A football, Incline picked up their first win of the season, rolling through West Wendover in a 49-0 blowout.

Incline senior Josue Salas and sophomore Colin Combs each had two interceptions with both returning a pick for a touchdown. Senior Joe Duran returned a punt for a touchdown to go along with 41 rushing yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Sophomore Tommy Williams added two more rushing touchdowns and 68 yards on the ground on five carries. Williams also connected on four passes for 108 yards, and found Combs for a touchdown reception. Senior David Resendiz led the Incline receivers with two catches for 38 yards. Resendiz also led the defense with eight tackles.

Incline (1-3, 1-1 Northern League) will head to Battle Mountain (2-1, 1-0 Northern League) on Friday.

In Class 3A play, South Tahoe struggled at home Friday against Churchill County, falling 41-0.

The Vikings (0-3, 0-0 Northern – West League) will travel to Reno on Friday for their league opener against Hug (2-2).

Volleyball: Vikings get first win

The South Tahoe Volleyball team picked up their first win of the season Wednesday night, topping Hug in straight sets.

Junior Olive Chandler led the Vikings with 16 kills. Junior Ellie Terrell had team highs with six aces and 22 assists. Senior Abby Racca had 22 digs.

South Tahoe (1-6, 1-0 Northern – West League) will travel to play North Valleys (3-7, 0-0 Northern – West League) on Friday.