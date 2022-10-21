Prep wrap: Lady Vikings extend unbeaten streak to 6; Incline’s McMahan wins Wildfire Invite

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Class 3A South Tahoe girls’ soccer team extended their unbeaten streak to six games on Saturday, topping North Valleys at home 2-0.

Seniors Jenni Arias and Independence Newberry each scored a goal. Junior Breck Nealis assisted on a goal. Junior goalie Molly Adams picked up her seventh shutout of the season.

After facing Wooster on Thursday, South Tahoe (13-3-1, 5-1-1 Northern – West League) will host Elko (13-5-1, 7-0-1 Northern – East League) on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

On the boys’ side, the Vikings remained unbeaten in league play, topping McQueen 1-0 on the road on Saturday.

South Tahoe (13-2, 7-0 Northern – West League) will host Truckee (9-4, 3-4 Northern – West League) on Saturday at 11:45 a.m. The Vikings topped the Wolverines 3-2 earlier in the season.

In Class 2A play, the Incline girls’ soccer team will look for a fourth straight win on Friday at North Tahoe (15-3, 13-0 Northern League).

Incline (7-4-1, 7-3-1 Northern League) is coming off a 5-0 win at home on Saturday against Battle Mountain. Senior Quetzalli Garcia led the Highlanders with two goals and an assist. Junior Kylie Erickson, junior Mia Ponce, and sophomore Tatum Taves all scored a goal. Senior Gaby Galvez and sophomore Stella Shook each assisted on a goal.

The Highlanders matchup against the Lakers is set for 3 p.m.

The Incline boys’ soccer team will also head to North Tahoe on Friday. The Highlanders most recently topped Yerington 8-0 at home.

Incline (6-2-1, 6-0-1 Northern League) will face North Tahoe (7-3-1, 5-0-1 Northern League) at 1 p.m.

The Whittell boys’ team will host West Wendover (10-5-1, 4-3 Northern League) on Friday at 5 p.m. Whittell (0-6, 0-5 Northern League) is coming off Wednesday’s 9-0 loss against Yerington.

The Whittell girls’ team topped Yerington 8-5 on Wednesday. Whittell (5-5, 5-5 Northern League) will host West Wendover (0-13, 0-11 Northern League) on Friday at 3 p.m.

Volleyball: League leading Vikings set for key matchup against Truckee

The South Tahoe volleyball team can wrap a regular season league title on Friday against Truckee.

The Vikings (7-6, 7-0 Northern – West League) took a 3-1 win against Truckee (13-12, 7-1 Northern League) earlier in the season.

The match is set for a 6 p.m. start.

In Class 2A play, Incline (5-4, 5-4 Northern League) will travel to play Pershing County (14-7, 9-2 Northern League) on Friday.

Football: South Tahoe picks up first win

The Class 3A South Tahoe football team found its first win of the season on Friday, derailing the Sparks Railroaders, 16-12.

South Tahoe (1-6, 1-3 Northern – West League) will face a stiff test on Saturday against league rivals Truckee (7-1, 4-0 Northern – West League). Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. in Truckee.

In Class 2A play, Incline dominated Silver Stage in 42-7 route.

The Highlanders ran for nearly 300 yards. Senior David Resendiz led the rushing attack with 126 yards and a touchdown on nine carries. Sophomore Tommy Williams found the end zone twice and finished the game with 77 yards on four carries. Senior Joe Duran scored on a 20-yard run, and junior Jonathan Santiago scored on an eight-yard run.

Williams threw for 11 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Colin Combs led all receivers with two catches for 66 yards and a touchdown. Combs also led the defense with nine tackles and an interception.

Santiago and senior Marcos Resendiz each recorded a sack.

Incline (3-4, 3-2 Northern League) will travel to face Yerington (5-0, 4-0 Northern League) on Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Cross-Country: Incline’s McMahan wins Wildfire Invitational

The Incline cross-country team traveled to Foresthill High School on Saturday to compete in the Wildfire Invitational.

Competing in the smaller schools division, Incline sophomore left the field of 75 runners behind, claiming first place on the 5,000-meter course with a time of 17 minutes, 39 seconds.

Junior Josiah McMahan was 11th for incline, posting a time of 19:25.

On the girls’ side, junior Kira Noble took sixth with a time of 22:06. Sophomore Lauren Janssen was 12th with a time of 25:06, and freshman Ellie Lowden was ninth with a time of 25:22.

Incline will compete again on Saturday at the Flat SAC Invitational in Elverta.

South Tahoe freshman Lyla Landy led the Vikings at the North Valleys’ Chase Race on Friday, posting a time of 21:24 on the 5,000-meter course to finish in fourth place.

As a team, South Tahoe finished in fifth place with 135 points. Spanish Springs won the meet with a low score of 42 points. Galena sophomore Eleanor Raker won the race with a time of 20:13.

Sophomore Cooper Munson led the boys’ team with a time of 20:24 to finish 25th.

The Vikings will head to Sierra Lutheran High School in Carson City on Friday to compete in the Dave Marson Trail Run.