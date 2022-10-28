Prep wrap: Viking volleyers eye perfect league record

Olive Chandler smashes a serve against Truckee earlier this season.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

Simone Sitchon smacks a serve earlier this season for South Tahoe.

Hans Baumann/AbDiver Photography

South Tahoe’s Abby Racca keeps the ball alive vs. Truckee earlier this season.

Hans Bauman/AbDiver Photogrpahy

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — With a regular season Class 3A Northern League title already wrapped up, South Tahoe looked to finish off a perfect run in league play against winless Sparks on Thursday night.

The Vikings, however, are coming off a 3-1 home loss on Tuesday against Elko in a non-league matchup.

Junior Olive Chandler led South Tahoe with 10 kills and four aces. Juniors Addie Menke and Sophia Zellmer combined for 18 kills. Menke also had a team-high three blocks. Senior Abby Racca had four aces and led South Tahoe with 33 digs.

The defeat snapped a nine-game winning streak for the Vikings.

South Tahoe will enter the Class 3A Northern League tournament as the top seed and will receive a first-round bye. The regional tournament is scheduled to begin Friday, Nov. 4 at Hug High School. Semifinal and final rounds will take place the following day.

In Class 2A play, Incline is coming off a 3-1 loss on Tuesday to rivals North Tahoe.

Incline (6-6, 6-6 Northern League) travels to play Battle Mountain (10-15, 5-8 Northern League) on Friday, and then closes the regular season at West Wendover (7-17-2, 2-11 Northern League) the following day. Incline has already secured a berth into the Class 2 Northern League playoffs. The tournament will begin Friday, Nov. 4 at Yerington High School.

Viking football falls to Truckee in Sierra Bowl

The Class 3A South Tahoe football team closed out a difficult 1-7 campaign Saturday in Truckee, dropping the Sierra Bowl 54-8 to the Wolverines.

The Vikings offense was limited throughout the contest while defensively South Tahoe struggled to slow a Truckee rushing attack that piled up more than 280 yards.

Truckee pushed its lead to 35-0 in the second quarter to force a running clock. The lone bright spot for the Vikings came on final play of regulation when senior AJ Webb found the end zone on a reception. South Tahoe would go on to convert the two-point attempt for its final points of the season.

In Class 2A play, Incline is coming off a 48-19 defeat at Yerington, but will have a chance to secure the fourth and final playoff berth out of the Northern League at North Tahoe on Friday night.

Against Yerington, the Highlanders ground game was limited to 106 yards. Senior David Resendiz led the team with 44 yards on 12 carries. Junior Jonathan Santiago scored the team’s lone rushing touchdown.

Sophomore quarterback Tommy Williams threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns. Resendiz hauled in a team-high three receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown. Sophomore Lucas McNamara scored on a 42-yard reception.

Resendiz led the way defensively as well, recording 11 tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Sophomore Colin Combs had 10 tackles, a sack, and caused a fumble. Senior Gus Cordova also recorded a sack.

Incline and North Tahoe currently sit in a tie for fourth place in the Northern League. Kickoff between the two schools is scheduled for Friday at 7 p.m. Incline has won the last three matchups between the two schools.

Soccer: Lady Vikings eye regular season title

The South Tahoe girls’ soccer team hosted one-win Sparks on Thursday, and with a win would lock up the Class 3A Northern – West League regular season title.

The Vikings set up a title-clinching game on Monday by taking a 2-0 win on the road against Truckee.

Senior Kiana Buchholz and junior Sydney Irwin each scored goals. Seniors Krystyna Schembri and senior Jenni Arias both assisted on goals. Junior goalie Molly Adams picked up ninth shutout of the season.

Heading into Thursday’s matchup against Sparks, the Vikings are a nine-game unbeaten streak. The team closes the regular season out on Saturday with a non-league matchup against North Tahoe.

South Tahoe will receive a first-round bye into next week’s regional tournament, and will play in semifinals on Friday, Nov. 4, at Truckee High School. The regional finals will take place the following day.

On the boys’ side, South Tahoe picked up a 15th consecutive win on Saturday, taking a 3-1 win at home against Truckee. The Vikings had a chance to finish up a perfect run in Northern League play on Thursday at Reno.

Regardless of Thursday’s outcome, the Vikings have already wrapped up the Class 3A Northern – West League regular season title and will receive a first-round by into next week’s regional tournament at Truckee High School. The Vikings will have a semifinal matchup on Friday. Finals will be contested the following day.

Following a forfeit win against Whittell, the Class 2A Incline girls’ soccer team will close the regular season with a pair of road games against White Pine and West Wendover. The Highlanders have already secured a berth into next week’s Class 2A State Girls Soccer Playoffs. The semifinals will begin Friday, Nov. 4 at North Tahoe Regional Park.

The Incline boys’ team also benefited from a forfeit win against Whittell. The Highlanders will wrap up regular season play at West Wendover on Saturday. With one game left, Incline has locked up the No. 2 seed going into next week’s state tournament in North Tahoe. The semifinals will begin Friday, Nov. 4 at North Tahoe Regional Park. The finals take place the following day.

Cross-Country: Runners prepare for regionals

Incline’s cross-country team wrapped up the regular season last week in Elverta at the Flat SAC Invitational.

Junior Noah McMahan led the Highlanders on the day, capturing sixth place out of 152 athletes in the varsity small school division. McMahan finished the 5,000-meter Course in 17 minutes, 4.73 seconds. Junior Kira Noble led the girls’ team with a time of 21:31.14 to finish 23rd.

The cross-country regional championships are set for this Friday at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks. The Incline boys’ will race for regional titles on Friday at 10:35 a.m., and the girls will run at 1 p.m.

In Class 3A, the South Tahoe boys will hit the course at 11:10 a.m. and the girls will compete at 1:40 p.m.