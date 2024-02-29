Prescribed burn worries residents as winds pick up; Tahoe Douglas Fire assures low risk of fire spread

A prescribed burn halfway up Kingsbury Grade from Carson Valley drew some attention as the winds picked up this morning.

Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District spokeswoman Michelle Turner said firefighters are monitoring the burn and aren’t igniting any more.

She said the anticipated snow will likely douse the blaze.

“There’s no real chance of spread with the storm coming,” she said.

A prescribed burn on Kingsbury Grade is visible from Minden on Thursday morning. Fire officials say it’s being monitored and don’t expect it to spread. Photo by Kurt Hildebrand.

A high wind warning is in effect for most of Western Nevada until 10 p.m. tonight.

A Nevada Department of Transportation wind gauge at the 5,381-foot level of the Grade had a peak wind gust of 35 mph around 6 a.m. today.

Minden-Tahoe Airport recorded a 51 mph gust at around 9:15 a.m.

Gusty winds of up to 55 mph are predicted to occur through the rest of the day as a storm arrives in the Sierra.

A high wind prohibition for vehicles over 9-feet tall is in effect for Interstate 80, according to nvroads.com. The first chain controls have been issued for the Mount Rose Highway where traffic cameras show near-blizzard conditions as of 11 a.m.

Chain controls have also been issued for Highway 88 west of Pickett’s Junction and Interstate 80 west of Truckee over Donner Summit.

Light snow flurries were visible on the Daggett Summit camera the same time at the top of Kingsbury Grade as the storm approached.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Sierra from Bieber to Mammoth Lakes, including the Lake Tahoe Basin, Alpine and Mono counties.