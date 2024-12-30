Presentation to supervisors highlights biomass possibilities

The final El Dorado County Board of Supervisors meeting in 2024 featured discussions of clean energy, wood utilization and rural community development among other related issues. Continued from its Sept. 24, session, the agenda explored several ongoing projects taking place in Plumas County by the Sierra Institute for Community and Environment.

Jonathan Kusel, Ph.D, executive director and founder of the Institute, conducted the presentation focused on landscape management, the threat of losing forests and the need as well as the urgency to replace traditional wood or concrete construction when feasible. Kusel reminded listeners, “Big trees burn in big fires.”

The presentation included photos and video of building processes and structures, including several of the institute’s facilities completed or in-progress. The huge 2021 Dixie Fire that ravaged almost one million acres over five counties in the north state provided much of the severely damaged raw material that became useful again for building. He also introduced the concept of “increasing the value of low-value material” showing a piece of “cross-laminated” wood. Blocks of such recycled trash are much more durable against fire and weather than “stick framing,” he said.

“Is it affordable?” District 5 Supervisor Brooke Laine asked regarding residential construction.

“Around $400,000, about the same as stick frame,” Kusel replied.

He noted earlier, “Investing in such wood-utilization (could contribute) to a circular economy and significant reduction of air pollution,” especially in rural and wildfire prone-regions of the state.

The discussion branched into the role of biomass sources of energy as well as low-polluting conversion of forest debris. David Zelinsky, with Mother Lode Sierra Club and the El Dorado County Fire Safe Council, noted, “Biomass (conversion) is good, and use what you have,” suggesting non-operating mills and timber processing plants instead of building new facilities … “in appropriate locations.”

Such businesses would not be appropriate in residential areas, nor “in Grizzly Flat,” Zelinsky continued, referring to a proposal pitched by some El Dorado County officials.

That part of the county is, in practical terms, a “one way in, one way out” community with narrow roads, often with snow and ice in winter, he continued. Other Grizzly Flat residents echoed Zelinsky and previous speakers opposing that location for a biomass facility.

Former two-term District 5 Supervisor Norma Santiago called in her remarks during public comment. She urged the board members to “consider this (biomass conversion) … as another possible solution,” to the scourge of wildfire.

George Turnboo, District 2 Supervisor concluded the item saying, “I hope our county can do something (with this).” Turnboo, who represents Grizzly Flat where the Caldor Fire destroyed nearly the entire community, has been actively involved with these issues for some time and had recommended and invited Kusel to make the presentation. No further board action was taken.