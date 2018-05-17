President Donald Trump appoints Reno resident to Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board

President Donald Trump has selected a Reno resident to serve in the presidential-appointee position on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board.

A.J. "Bud" Hicks, a Reno resident since 1957, will assume the seat — a non-voting position — held by Tim Carlson since 2012, according to a press release from TRPA. His appointment is effective this month.

"I am pleased that President Trump appointed Bud Hicks to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board," Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval said in a statement. "I've had the pleasure of working with Mr. Hicks in a number of capacities, but his love and knowledge of Lake Tahoe makes him a perfect member of the Governing Board and I was pleased to recommend him to the president for this important appointment."

Hicks retired from the practice of law with McDonald Carano this January but continues to retain a relationship with the firm as senior counsel, according to TRPA. He owns a home in Glenbrook on Tahoe's East Shore and served on the board of directors of the Glenbrook Homeowners Association from 1999-2014, serving as president the last six years.

Hicks also served as Nevada's representative on the California-Nevada Tahoe Basin Fire Commission assembled following the 2007 Angora Fire, accordingto TRPA.

"All of us love Lake Tahoe and its many recreational amenities," Hicks said in a statement. "I look forward to working with the other members of the TRPA Governing Board and the TRPA's hard-working staff. The TRPA and all those working with it have accomplished many wonderful things for one of America's greatest gifts, Lake Tahoe. I hope to be a constructive addition to this exceptional team."

Outgoing member Carlson, who was appointed by President Barack Obama, said he was proud of his tenure on the board.

"My six years on the board has been very rewarding, for me as well as the agency," Carlson said in a statement. "Over that period, the staff, management, and the board have worked tirelessly to bring about the positive changes that are reflective in the agency's partnerships. As I see it, it has been the most productive period the agency has experienced, which I was proud to be a part of."