President Trump speaks to thousands in Minden
Thousands of supporters swarmed Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday night to get a glimpse of the President.
Airport businesses were warned to anticipate 10,000 people and it’s possible that number was exceeded.
The president arrived by motorcade at 7:10 p.m., though the presidential helicopter was spotted flying over Minden around 5 p.m.
Trump promised to increase America’s manufacturing and end the country’s reliance on China.
He said under his administration the first woman would land on the moon and that the United States would be the first country to land an astronaut on Mars.
Trump gave Sen. James Settelmeyer a shout-out.
“We are returning power to you the American people,” he said. “We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning again. Make America wealthy again, make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America Great again.”
Trump accused Gov. Steve Sisolak of calling venues to prevent him from having a rally.
Air Force One landed in Reno and the president made the 50 minute drive south to Minden-Tahoe Airport, saying there were tens of thousands of people lining the streets with flags.
He accused Democratic governors of attempting to steal the election.
“The only way we’re tied is if they screw with the ballots,” Trump said. “We have more enthusiasm and more spirit than anybody has ever seen. That even includes 2016.”
Trump said that no other president has done as much as he has during the last three and a half years.
“On Nov. 3, you will save America,” he told the crowd. “We cannot let this happen to our country.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User