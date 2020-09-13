President Trump speaks to thousands in Minden

The presidential helicopter flew over Minden, though the president arrived in "The Beast" after landing in Air Force One in Reno.

Provided / JT Humphrey

Thousands of supporters swarmed Minden-Tahoe Airport on Saturday night to get a glimpse of the President.

Airport businesses were warned to anticipate 10,000 people and it’s possible that number was exceeded.

The president arrived by motorcade at 7:10 p.m., though the presidential helicopter was spotted flying over Minden around 5 p.m.

Trump promised to increase America’s manufacturing and end the country’s reliance on China.

He said under his administration the first woman would land on the moon and that the United States would be the first country to land an astronaut on Mars.

Trump gave Sen. James Settelmeyer a shout-out.

“We are returning power to you the American people,” he said. “We are going to keep on winning, winning, winning again. Make America wealthy again, make America strong again, we will make America safe again and we will make America Great again.”

Trump accused Gov. Steve Sisolak of calling venues to prevent him from having a rally.

Air Force One landed in Reno and the president made the 50 minute drive south to Minden-Tahoe Airport, saying there were tens of thousands of people lining the streets with flags.

He accused Democratic governors of attempting to steal the election.

“The only way we’re tied is if they screw with the ballots,” Trump said. “We have more enthusiasm and more spirit than anybody has ever seen. That even includes 2016.”

Trump said that no other president has done as much as he has during the last three and a half years.

“On Nov. 3, you will save America,” he told the crowd. “We cannot let this happen to our country.”