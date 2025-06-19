Pride and disability recognition, VHR amendments, and beach improvements: city council updates

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – For their last meeting in June, South Lake Tahoe city council proclaimed June as Pride Month and July as Disability Pride Month, discussed vacation home rental (VHR) ordinance amendments, and beach rehabilitation among other items on the agenda.

Month proclamations

Mayor Pro Tem Cody Bass gave the proclamation to Lake Tahoe Pride, acknowledging the month of June as Pride Month. Zephyr Kao, one of the organizers of Lake Tahoe Pride, received it along with co-organizer Michael Hobbs. Last year, the city proclaimed that not just June 2024, but all subsequent Junes would be recognized as Pride Month, which Kao acknowledged as allyship from the city.

June was proclaimed as Pride Month. Provided / City of SLT

“We believe that visibility and allyship is too important to celebrate just one month out of the year,” said Kao, citing bullying of LGBTQ+ youth, legislative efforts and executive orders targeting transgender people and people not acknowledging the rights of queer people. Kao went on to talk about Lake Tahoe Pride’s contributions to the community, including scholarships, business partnerships and the weekly mixers that the group puts on. “Mutual affirmation and respect for people who are different doesn’t diminish anybody. It makes us happier, friendlier and more free.”

Mayor Tamara Wallace gave the proclamation of Disability Pride Month to members of Access Tahoe, the special needs community and seniors. July is acknowledged as Disability Pride Month as it commemorates the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) in July 1990 and recognizes and honors the wide spectrum of disabilities that affect people.

Jennifer Drennan, disability advocate and mother to a disabled child, received the proclamation saying, “We wanted to say thank you for recognizing us, for celebrating us and creating space for us in the Tahoe community. We are loud, we are proud, we are here and we’re not going anywhere.”

Angie Reagan of Access Tahoe also acknowledged that June marked National Immigrant Heritage Month and Juneteenth, which recognizes the end of slavery in the United States. She urged people to recognize the intersectional nature of disability. “Disability crosses race, class, gender, sexuality, age and faith. Anyone can become disabled and everyone ages. This is about all of us.”

July was proclaimed Disability Pride Month. Provided / City of SLT

Heavenly snow removal

During January’s city council meeting the council unanimously approved a snow removal negotiation with Heavenly Mountain Resort. A snow removal agreement was approached during Tuesday’s meeting. This would affect the streets of Ski Run Boulevard, Saddle Road, Keller Road, Wildwood Avenue and Needle Peak Road. The presented agreement was as follows:

The agreement will last for five years from the effective date unless earlier terminated by agreement of both parties

Heavenly will pay $40,000 to reimburse the city for a portion of city street maintenance from snow removal operations. This payment will have a compounded annual increase of 4% and must be paid by January 31 each year.

Heavenly will pay the city a flat street sweeping fee of $3,500, which will increase each year by 4%.

Heavenly will reimburse the city for road repair costs if their snow removal or deicer equipment negligently damages the roads within 30 days of receiving an undisputed invoice from the city.

Brian Bigley represented Heavenly during public comment, as general manager Shaydar Edelmann was not present. Bigley thanked the city staff and council for the work on the agreement, saying, “This allows Heavenly to provide, at our expense, enhanced snow removal on these streets, providing a higher level of service for guests and employees in our shared destination.”

Councilmember Scott Robbins considered the agreement part of a “corrupt deal” between the city and Vail Resorts, bringing up again the topic of annexation and how it would benefit the city to actually receive tax dollars from the resort.

Bass agreed that going down the road of annexation in the future would make sense, especially considering the needed partnership of city services to provide a positive guest experience to the resorts. Councilmember Keith Roberts shared in Robbins’ frustrations and also hoped that the current agreement would lead to a better relationship between Heavenly and the city.

The motion carried, with Robbins expressing his frustration. “The corporate giveaway continues unabated in this city.”

VHR ordinance

As the VHR ordinance continues through the bureaucratic process, public comment focused on the length of time that establishing the ordinance has taken, application processes, differences in multi-family definitions, the 150-ft. buffers in place, permit fees and whether they may be refunded along with other considerations brought at previous council meetings.

A new request during public comment from Caleb Fry was to exempt long-term renters from the VHR ordinance, to prevent landlords from ending leases early. Other commenters, including several VHR owners agreed, as previously permitted VHRs currently function as long-term rentals, which would put them in violation of the current ordinance’s limits on occupancy and parking.

During council discussion, Mayor Wallace clarified that qualified VHR permit holders and VHR permit holders from 2021 were in the same “preferred” group for future applicants. Robbins defended the 150-ft. buffer and asserted that even more buffers were needed, as VHRs “have always been a problem in neighborhoods.”

Robbins also continued to discuss how this ordinance would terminate long-term leases as evidenced by public commenters interested in converting back to VHRs. Jinkens responded to those concerns by saying tourism drives the economy, and the council would focus on both ensuring that the ordinance was followed and that they would stay committed to local, affordable housing.

The motion to pass the second reading carried.

To support the VHR ordinance and its enforcement, the following item concerned the staffing allocations, budget, and master fee schedule amendments.

The police department requested staffing changes for four full-time community service officers (CSOs), one full-time CSO supervisor, and temporary funding for one intern who would support initial VHR reactivation. VHR fees were expected to bring in $1,019,100 if roughly 450 VHR permits were opened by October 1, with an expected expenditure increase of $967,932.

During public comment, people expressed concerns with pulling away from enforcement of other items like scooters and e-bikes, as well as questions for why other alternate offices couldn’t be used, which would decrease one of the expenditure increases. The police department was interested in hiring more officers to increase staff, but until those hires are made, different officers will be shuffling to fill the position.

The amendments to the budget, position listing and master fee scheduled passed.

Regan Beach and El Dorado Beach

Regan Beach, which had a rehabilitation plan drafted a decade ago, was one of the items up for discussion. A $500,000 grant from the California Tahoe Conservancy (CTC) along with $100,000 from the general fund would go to improving accessibility, upgrading amenities and facilities and restoring the shoreline. The motion passed.

El Dorado Beach, which previously had severe erosion in 2018, received emergency repairs consisting of plastic super sacks that limited erosion. However, in early 2025, the Lahontan Regional Water Quality (LRWQ) board notified the city that the super sacks had been exposed, which could leach contaminants into the lake. The city needs to replenish sand on the beach and work with LRWQ, the US Army Corps of Engineers, and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency to get permitting and repair the beach. Staff requested $75,000 from the general fund to hire a consultant to complete design and permitting, while the city works on a long-term solution.

Bass suggested that they consider putting a lakeside amphitheater during their long-term solution, as Live at Lakeview takes place there. “It would be a great finishing touch for El Dorado Beach.”

The motion passed.

MOU on senior center

The city parks and recreation staff along with El Dorado county’s health and human services staff requested a three-year memorandum of understanding (MOU) from the city to utilize the senior center and coordinate senior services. The county would be responsible for hiring a limited-term program coordinator to make no-cost or low-cost activities for seniors available, along with the senior nutrition program.

Senior Inc. was previously responsible for many of the activities at the senior center, which fell into disuse when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Many of these services are now going to the new recreation center, which John Messina raised concerns about during public comment. Wallace said, “There will be dedicated space for seniors… we will provide office space. We’re not competing.”

Wallace also hoped to provide more clarity in the future for what would happen with the old facility once the new recreation center opened. Roberts brought up that other seniors may have a lower comfort threshold for being displaced to the new center, which should be brought into consideration.

The motion unanimously carried.

The next council meeting will take place on August 12.

Eli Ramos is a reporter for Tahoe Daily Tribune. They are part of the 2024–26 cohort of California Local News Fellows through UC Berkeley.