Pro snowboarder Jeremy Jones announced as speaker at 4th TEDx South Lake Tahoe

Professional snowboarder Jeremy Jones will speak this year at TEDx South Lake Tahoe.

The big mountain rider has helped found the non-profit, Protect Our Winters, which helps combat the effects of climate change. He also owns his own line of snowboards, specializing in backcountry gear.

The 4th annual TEDx South Lake Tahoe will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, inside Duke Theater at Lake Tahoe Community College.

Jones will join nine other speakers talking about topics along the theme of “Elevating Humanity.”

According to a press release on the event, “our goal is to uplift individuals and spark positivity so that we can help make our world a better place.”

The tickets are $75, plus fees.

To celebrate the Jones announcement, TEDx has 25 extra tickets.

Once the main theatre is sold out, 100 seats will be available at the Lisa Maloff University Center for a live stream. Those tickets are $50 plus fees.

Doors open at 3:30 p.m. and show starts at 5.

For information, visit TEDxsouthlaketahoe.com.