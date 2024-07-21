Probation plans ambitious drug outreach program

Increased community outreach and collaboration with other local agencies are key goals for the El Dorado County Probation Department as it prepares to utilize funds acquired from nationwide lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors, according to a recent presentation given to the El Dorado Hills Community Council.

With the new fiscal year beginning July 1, local governments, law enforcement agencies and other stakeholders across California and the nation gained access to the first wave of payments arranged to be paid by “entities responsible for aiding the opioid epidemic,” according to the California Department of Health Care Services. The total settlements at this time add up to more than $26 billion to be paid through 2038, with California set to see around $2.05 billion, according to EDC Probation Chief Fiscal Officer Nikki Moeszinger.

Probation is set to receive $192,811 from the first round of settlement payments, and leadership has opted to pursue an ambitious strategy which will bring department employees out of the office and directly to individuals who may need its services.

“We want to truly meet people where they’re at,” Moeszinger explained to the council. “This differs from traditional probation services because we will be out there, where they are: at the court, the library … We have grand ideas and now we have the means to do it.”

The outreach efforts will be bolstered by a state of the art trailer the department is set to receive some time in July. The large trailer will provide a mobile office with the capability to meet more at-risk individuals, including those who may no longer be welcome at their old homes after release from jail or prison, Moeszinger noted. The trailer will be equipped with a restroom and shower, with ample room for group services or on-site drug testing.

A potential location schedule for the trailer is still being developed, with an emphasis on flexibility. Probation is looking to establish a memorandum of understanding with the Placerville Library which would allow them to bring the trailer to the parking lot in order to reach clients who may be near the library or the temporary El Dorado Navigation Center location. The trailer would bounce from location to location across the county, including South Lake Tahoe, in order to reach a wider population that may otherwise have transportation issues.

“One of the biggest security issues is getting people to where they can get their services,” Moeszinger said.

The trailer could also be utilized in collaboration with other agencies in the county, such as going along with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office Homeless Outreach Team. The probation department is also exploring partnerships with the El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency and local hospitals Marshall and Barton to distribute materials such as informative pamphlets.

“It takes a lot of coordination; it’s not just our probation clients that are being served,” Moeszinger said, explaining the focus on collaboration and outreach reflects Probation’s stated goal of public safety through collaborative partnerships.

The opioid settlement funds for the department will go toward costs both big and small, from hiring a health education coordinator to buying bus passes for clients. Staff will also receive opioid recovery training and a couple rugged-use tablet computers to bolster the support they can offer at the outreach trailer.

“These funds are to target and hopefully lead to a lessening impact of opioids,” Moeszinger said. “Maybe it’s not even through us, but someone can get our pamphlets and get in touch with one of our partners and get help before opioid use runs its course.”