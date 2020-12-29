Production company seeks ‘local crew’ for filming in South Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A production company will be filming in the South Lake Tahoe region for approximately six weeks starting sometime in February 2021.

They will be looking for “great local hires” including cast wranglers, production assistants, drivers, along with local camera operators and audio. They intend to hire more than two dozen local residents for production assistance.

If interested, send a resume and a brief cover letter to Kathleen Dodge at film@eldoraodcounty.org who will forward it to the company.