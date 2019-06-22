Program to provide free meals for underprivileged children in North Lake Tahoe

INCLINE VILLAGE, NEV. — Children in low-income families are eligible to receive free meals thanks to a federal program.

The Summer Food Service Program is being offered at the Boys & Girls Club of North Lake Tahoe Duffield Youth Program in Incline Village this summer. Meals will be provided to all enrolled children without charge.

Children who are part of households that receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP, formerly food stamps) benefits or benefits under the Food Distribution Program on Indian Reservations (FDPIR), or Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) are automatically eligible to receive free meals.

Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all — there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Meals will be provided at the BGCNLT Duffield Youth Program Incline Village Site, located at 915 Northwood Blvd., in Incline Village at the following times:

Breakfast: 8:45-9:15 a.m.

Lunch: noon-12:30 p.m.

To participate in the program submit a completed form or letter to USDA by:

Mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;

Fax: 202-690-7442; or

Email: program.intake@usda.gov.