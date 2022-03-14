Project proposals sought to benefit federal lands

The El Dorado County Resource Advisory Committee is accepting proposals for projects to benefit federal lands in El Dorado County.

The RAC is a 15-member committee representing diverse views and partners and is appointed by the secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture to provide advice and recommend funding projects consistent with Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self Determination Act of 2000 (reauthorized in March 2018).

Funds may be used for creating additional employment opportunities through projects that improve the maintenance of existing infrastructure, implement stewardship objectives that enhance forest ecosystems and restore and improve land health and water quality. Applications are welcome for projects that have broad-based support and objectives that may include but are not limited to: road, trail and infrastructure maintenance or obliteration; soil productivity improvement; improvements in ecosystem health; watershed restoration and maintenance; restoration, maintenance and improvement of wildlife and fish habitat; control of noxious and exotic weeds; and reestablishment of native grasses.

At least 50% of funds must be used for projects that are primarily dedicated to road maintenance, decommissioning or obliteration; or restoration of streams and watersheds. Approximately $118,000 is available for eligible projects and another round of funding is anticipated to be included in this call for proposals.

Applications, instructions, project evaluation criteria and other information are found on the El Dorado County RAC website. A letter of support from the local district ranger or other federal representative is required with the application. Find application materials and information at fs.usda.gov/goto/enf/ElDoradoRAC .





Completed project application package should be submitted electronically to ElDoradoRAC@usda.gov . The application deadline is 4:30 p.m. April 15. The RAC committee will recommend eligible projects to the appropriate designated federal official.

“The RAC has made great progress in a short period of time and I look forward to seeing projects that will benefit public lands,” said Jeff Marsolais, Eldorado National Forest supervisor.

Applicants with questions on submitting a project can contact Kristi Schroeder at kristi.schroeder@usda.gov .