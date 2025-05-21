Prominent, popular women and sports newcomers set to tee off at 2025 American Century Championship

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament will welcome a field of legends, trailblazers, and champions to Lake Tahoe’s Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course this summer. Tournament officials announced that golf icon Annika Sorenstam, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert, All-Pro NFL tight end George Kittle, Today show host and meteorologist Dylan Dreyer, and NBC Sports and NHL Network’s Kathryn Tappen will headline the celebrated women and newcomers division of the tournament, taking place July 9–13. AmerianCenturyChampionship.com

Among the lineup of women, Annika Sorenstam — an 11-time major champion and one of the most accomplished golfers in history — returns to the field after a third-place overall finish in last year’s tournament. With 72 LPGA titles and 90 international wins to her name, Sorenstam remains a perennial favorite and a serious contender atop the leaderboard.

Joining her is tournament newcomer Cathy Engelbert, the Commissioner of the WNBA and the first woman to serve as CEO of a Big Four professional services firm, Deloitte. Engelbert brings not only executive leadership to the event, but also a strong competitive spirit, having played both Division 1 basketball and lacrosse at Lehigh University. Since taking the reins of the WNBA in 2019, Engelbert has overseen an era of unprecedented growth, including record-setting revenue, attendance, and television viewership.

George Kittle, the charismatic and dominant tight end for the San Francisco 49ers, enters the championship for the first time. A six-time Pro Bowler known for his energy, toughness, and leadership, Kittle joins a stacked field of more than 80 sports and entertainment stars — ranging from current NFL athletes to Hall of Famers — all competing for $750,000 in prize money and raising funds for local and national charities.

Joining Sorenstam and Engelbert among the women are Dylan Dreyer, a fan-favorite broadcaster and meteorologist from NBC’s Today show, and Kathryn Tappen, a seasoned and respected voice in sports media, currently featured on NBC Sports and the NHL Network. Both women bring poise, passion, and growing reputations on the course to this year’s tournament.

Set for telecast on NBC, GOLF Channel, and Peacock, the 54-hole competition takes place Friday-Sunday, July 11-13, with the week’s activities kicking off on Wednesday, July 10, with celebrity-amateur activities. Among the biggest names returning for 2025 are Charles Barkley, Aaron Rodgers, John Smoltz, Nate Bargatze, both Travis and Jason Kelce, plus defending champion Mardy Fish.

The tournament has raised more than $8 million for regional and national charities, with this year’s champion set to take home a $150,000 first-place prize. More than 70,000 fans are expected to gather along the picturesque shores of Lake Tahoe, creating an electric atmosphere at one of the most scenic stops in all of golf.