Prominent South Lake volunteer battles lung cancer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – A long-time South Lake Tahoe volunteer now needs help from the community she’s given back to.

According to Michelle Santos-Turner, an organizer of a GoFundMe for Kimberly Templeton, Templeton, “has made it her life’s mission to give back to the communities she has lived and worked in.”

She has served on many non-profit boards such as Tahoe Youth & Family Services, Soroptimist International of South Lake Tahoe, Boys & Girls Club of Lake Tahoe and Special Olympics of Northern California & Nevada.

Last Fall, Templeton was diagnosed with stage three lung cancer.

“Her team of doctors are approaching this with a proactive treatment plan as Kimberly is healthy and capable of aggressive treatment. She has already undergone a lobectomy as well as remove affected lymph nodes to remove the cancerous cells,” Santos-Turner said on the GoFundMe. “In addition to the surgery she will undergo monthly chemotherapy treatment for the next three years to get ahead of any potential growth. She is strong and we are positive that she will beat this.”





The fundraiser is hoping to raise $25,000 for Templeton’s treatment. They’ve already received more than $14,000 in donations.

“If you feel compelled please click on the link below to donate to help with her medical bills. Regardless of financial ability we ask that you take a moment to write Kim an encouraging note telling her how her generous spirit has positively affected your life. We believe a positive outlook is the most important and contagious of all treatment available,” Santos-Turner wrote.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/kim-needs-our-help-to-battle-lung-cancer .