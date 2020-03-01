Property tax postponement deadline extended to June 1 for EDC homeowners

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The application deadline for the Property Tax Postponement Program has been extended from Feb. 10 to June 1 for El Dorado County homeowners who meet program eligibility requirements.

“This program can benefit low-income seniors and persons with disabilities in our county. We are excited that with the extended application deadline more homeowners will be able to participate,” said El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector K. E. Coleman.

Administered by the State Controller’s Office, the program allows eligible homeowners to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence. To be eligible you must: be at least 62, blind or have a disability; own and occupy the home; have a total household income of $35,500 or less; have at least 40% equity in the home; and meet other requirements.

Repayment under the program becomes due when the homeowner: moves, sells, transfers title, defaults, refinances, dies or obtains a reverse mortgage. Funding for the program is limited and applications are processed in the order received.

“This is a popular program, if you are interested and feel that you may qualify, do not delay,” Coleman said. “An added benefit for many seniors in our county is that manufactured homes now qualify.”

California homeowners recently affected by major earthquakes, winter storms, wildfires and flooding were recently granted more time to apply for the Property Tax Postponement Program.

Residents of these 26 counties in governor-declared disaster areas now have a deadline of June 1 to apply: Amador, Calaveras, El Dorado, Glenn, Humboldt, Kern, Lake, Los Angeles, Marin, Mendocino, Modoc, Mono, Monterey, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Mateo, Santa Barbara, Santa Clara, Shasta, Sonoma, Tehama, Trinity, Ventura and Yolo.

Contact the State Controller’s team by phone at 800-952-5661 or by email at postponement@sco.ca.gov.

Requirements are subject to change without notice if the law is revised. Additional information and eligibility requirements can be found on the California State Controller’s website at sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html.