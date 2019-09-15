Property tax relief for qualifying seniors, persons with disabilities

Applications for deferment of 2019-20 property taxes are now available through the state.

The Property Tax Postponement Program, or PTP Program, is administered by the state Controller’s Office. It allows eligible homeowners to postpone payment of property taxes on their primary residence, according to K.E. Coleman, El Dorado County treasurer-tax collector.

Eligibility requirements include: must be at least 62, or blind, or have a disability; own and occupy the home; have a total household income of $35,500 or less; have at least 40% equity in the home; and meet other requirements.

Repayment under the PTP Program becomes due when the homeowner: moves; sells; transfers title; defaults; refinances; dies; or obtains a reverse mortgage.

Funding for the program is limited. Applications are accepted from Oct. 1 to Feb. 10 and are processed in the order received.

“This is a popular program, so if you are interested and feel that you may qualify, do not delay. Contact the state controller’s team by phone at 800-952-5661 or by e-mail to postponement@sco.ca.gov. An addition to the PTP Program this year, that will be an added benefit for many seniors in our county, is that manufactured homes now qualify,” Coleman advised in an email.

Additional information and eligibility requirements can be found on the California State Controller’s website at http://www.sco.ca.gov/ardtax_prop_tax_postponement.html .