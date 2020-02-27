Property taxes due for Incline Village, Crystal Bay residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Property taxes are due early next month for residents in Incline Village and Crystal Bay.

Washoe County Treasurer Tammi Davis recently sent out a reminder to residents that the fourth installment of 2019/20 property taxes are due Monday, March 2, and will be accepted without penalty through Thursday, March 12.

“In an effort to provide quality public service, we have worked to offer a variety of payment options whether online, in person or by mail, including extended hours,” Davis said in a press release.

Payment Options & Office Hours

If paying online, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/treas and click on “View or Pay Taxes.”

There is no fee for online e-check payments. Credit cards have an associated fee charged by the vendor.

In person there are two locations. Between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday go to 1001 E. Ninth St., Building D, Room 140.

Cash, check, money orders, debit and credit cards are accepted.

Between 5 p.m. and midnight visit the county clerk’s office at the same address except in Building A. On Saturday, Sunday and holidays payments can be made from 8 a.m. to midnight.

If sending a payment by mail, the address is Washoe County Treasurer, PO Box 30039, Reno, Nev., 89520-3039.

Always include the parcel number (PIN) with any form of payment.

For more information, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/treas or call 775-328-2510.