Property taxes due for Washoe County residents

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Property taxes are due next week for Washoe County residents.

County Treasurer Tammi Davis sent out a reminder last week that said that Monday, Oct. 7, is the due date for the second installment of 2019/20 property taxes.

Payments will be accepted through Thursday, Oct. 17, without penalty.

“In an effort to provide quality public service, we have worked to offer a variety of payment options whether online, in person or by mail, including extended hours,” Davis said in a press release.

Payments can be made in three ways:.

The first is online at http://www.washoecounty.us/treas and click on “View or Pay Taxes.” There is no fee for e-checks but credit card payments have an associated fee charged by payment vendor.

The second is in person at the treasurer’s office from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at 1001 E. Ninth St., Building D, Room 140, or at the clerk’s office from 5 p.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to midnight on the weekends and holidays, at the same location but in Building A. Checks, money orders or exact change are accepted.

The third is by mail to Washoe County Treasurer, P.O. Box 30039, Reno, Nev., 89520-3039.

Always include Parcel Number (PIN) with any form of payment.

For information, visit http://www.washoecounty.us/treas or call 775-328-2510.