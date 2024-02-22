Proposed amendments could make Tahoe skies darker

Proposed amendments at Feb. 14 TRPA Advisory Planning Commission meeting could make Tahoe skies darker.

Katelyn Welsh / Tahoe Daily Tribune

GREATER LAKE TAHOE AREA, Calif./Nev. – Proposed amendments to the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s code could make Tahoe skies darker.

So far, the amendments are only proposals that will go through many rounds of input at community and commission meetings this year, but if passed, could put regulations on outdoor lighting.

TRPA Senior Planner Jacob Stock said at the agency’s Feb. 14 Advisory Planning Commission meeting, “We’re trying to balance dark sky preservation with property rights, of course,” as well as ensuring ease of implementation for property owners.

Some of the proposed changes include requiring outdoor lighting to serve a functional purpose, using downward directional light shields, and keeping lights from splaying offsite onto other properties. Limitations to color temperature and intensity are also on the list, encouraging softer yellow lights.

Commercial properties may also be required to have a 50% lighting reduction after operating hours with exceptions for safety purposes. Another proposal may require a lighting plan for new permits.

Commission Member Steve Teshara inquired whether lighting modifications to get property owners in compliance to the dark sky standards exist. Stock answered they are items available at Home Depot.

This is part of implementing the remainder of the Lake Tahoe Sustainable Communities Program’s Sustainable Action Plan designed in 2013. Since then, 80% of the plan has been implemented or underway.

A 2022 research board workshop as well as help from University of California, Davis graduate students in 2023 led to these proposals as well as best practice proposals for traffic mitigation, solar energy generation, and electric vehicle charging. Code amendments implementing these goals could take place with the changes as well.