Proposed Kirkwood Station includes 65-room hotel, cabins, spa and event center

An example of a summer camping cabin.

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A proposed plan to build a hotel, spa, event center and year-round cabins in the Kirkwood area will be discussed later this month during a public hearing.

The proposed development from Tallac Hospitality, called Kirkwood Station, would add a 65-room hotel with a restaurant, spa, event center, trailhead, 30 summer camping cabins and 10 year-round cabins, for a total overnight population of 227 people in the summer and 173 people in the winter, according to a notice from El Dorado County.

The property consists of over 45 acres and is located on the north side of State Route 88, approximately 1,700 feet east of the intersection with Kirkwood Meadows Drive.

The proposed development requires a specific plan to be adopted that would amend a portion of the project area’s zoning designation of recreation facility, high-intensity to commercial, rural.

The General Plan designation for the area is Adopted Plan, which is consistent with the adopted 1988 Kirkwood Master Plan.

“The developers approached me a couple of months ago and gave me a quick overview,” said District V Supervisor Sue Novasel. “They’re going to need to do a few things through the county still like possibly an environmental impact report and a Major Plan update. But looking at the concept, it looked nice. There are some interesting ideas.”

Novasel said the proposal will also go through a tri-county committee because the Kirkwood area is unique in that three counties — El Dorado, Alpine and Amador — converge right there.

“The project would have obvious impacts,” Novasel said.

Tallac Hospitality, who provide management and design consulting services, is the same company that completely renovated the Coachman Hotel in South Lake Tahoe in 2016.

The public hearing will be held Feb. 25 during the El Dorado County Board of Supervisers meeting.