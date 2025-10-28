Proposition 50 finds way on and off regional agendas

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Resolutions opposing Proposition 50 appeared on the city of South Lake Tahoe’s City Council agenda and the El Dorado County’s Board of Supervisors agenda on Tuesday, Oct. 21. Each proposal was short-lived, either postponed or dropped.

Proposition 50, appearing on special election ballots Nov. 4, proposes the temporary use (2026-2030) of legislatively-drawn congressional district maps over those drawn by the independent Citizens Redistricting Commission.

Also known as the “Election Rigging Response Act,” the proposition is the California legislature’s response to Texas’ republican-led efforts to redraw congressional districts.

South Lake Tahoe

The City of South Lake Tahoe’s item was the result of a Sept. 9 request from councilmember Keith Roberts, which was seconded by then acting Mayor, Tamara Wallace.

After comment and discussion at the Oct. 21 meeting, councilmember Scott Robbins motioned to drop the item without action with now acting Mayor Cody Bass seconding the motion. Three members (including the resolution’s requester, councilmember Roberts) approved dropping the resolution. Councilmember David Jinkens voted against.

A majority of public comment had questioned whether a resolution opposing Proposition 50 had a place on the council’s agenda due to its divisiveness and it being a voter-decided issue.

Prior to voting, Roberts said he didn’t intend for the resolution to be a partisan issue and that bringing it forward was based in how the district change could impact the city.

“Because it has become so volatile and we have so much going on in our city right now,” he said, “I don’t have any problem voting no against this resolution just to keep faith.”

El Dorado County

The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors’ resolution opposing the proposition was dropped before its time to be heard. During the supervisor’s agenda adoption at the start of the meeting, numerous supervisors requested it either be removed or postponed.

Initially recommended by Supervisor Turnboo, other supervisors, including District V Supervisor, Brooke Laine, expressed reluctance in hearing the item due to its divisiveness and it being a ballot issue.

Supervisor Turnboo said the main reason for bringing the resolutoin forward was due to the district attorney and sheriff, but agreed to postponing it. In a 4-1 vote, the supervisors approved postponing the item to Nov. 4, the day of the election, with Supervisor Greg Ferrero dissenting.

More information on Proposition 50 is available on the state’s voter guide at voterguide.sos.ca.gov.