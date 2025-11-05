Proposition 50 passes statewide, voted against in two Tahoe counties

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

A majority of California voters supported redistricting through Proposition 50 after the special election on Tuesday had some calling the results as early as a half hour after the polls closed.

Statewide – Yes

Yes – 5,154,529 (63.8%)

No – 2,927,923 (36.2%)

Placer County – No

Yes – 62,250 (44.91%)

No – 76,356 (55.09%)

Of the 297,715 registered voters in Placer County, 138,703 voted (46.59%) on Prop 50.

Nevada County – Yes

Yes – 17,264 (55.44%)

No – 13,875 (44.56%)

Of the 77,986 registered voters in Nevada County, 31,161 voted (39.96%) on Prop 50.

El Dorado County – No

Yes – 30,754 (42.70%)

No – 41,276 (57.30%)

Of the 138,679 registered voters in El Dorado County, 72,102 voted (51.99%) on Prop 50.

Otherwise referred to as the Election Rigging Response Act , a “yes” result means the state will use new, legislatively drawn congressional district maps starting with the mid-term elections of 2026, solidifying California’s move in a nationwide gerrymandering battle.

The redistricting has potential to add democratic seats to congress in response to Texas’ GOP fueled redistricting.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who pushed for the proposition to counter President Donald Trump’s redistricting influence in other states, said in a victory speech, “We stood firm in response to Donald Trump’s recklessness and tonight, after poking the bear, this bear roared with an unprecedented turnout in a special election with an extraordinary result.”

Tahoe lies within District 3, one congressional district expected to turn blue due to the redistricting.

District 3’s current representative, republican Kevin Kiley, has been outspoken against redistricting and issued a statement just before 8:30 p.m. election night where he said, “While I believe the conduct of this Special Election, from the rushed timing to the suspension of voter protections, fell well short of the ideals we ought to strive for in our democratic process, nevertheless, the People of California have spoken.”

These are the unofficial results as of Wednesday morning, Nov. 5. Results will not be certified until Dec. 12 after vote-by-mail, provisional, and other ballots are counted.