Prosperity Center handing out PPE to local businesses

PPE Drive-through locations: 11-12 p.m. Nov. 9 - Meyers watercraft inspection station 5-6 p.m. Nov. 10 - TJ Maxx parking lot, corner by the Y 9-10 a.m. Nov. 11 - South Lake Tahoe Rec Center parking lot 12-1 p.m. Nov. 12 - Old Chevy’s parking lot 4-5 p.m. Nov. 13 - Behind Raley’s parking lot

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center has been participating in the El Dorado County Business Protection Workgroup since COVID-19 impacted communities earlier this year.

One of the priorities was helping local businesses find ways to quickly and affordably stock the required personal protective equipment needed to meet safety guidelines, protect employees and customers and stay open for business.

To date they have already distributed over 10,000 masks and 300 bottles of hand sanitizer.

Thanks to a state grant from California Office of Emergency Services, and through joint efforts with the county, and the city of South Lake Tahoe, the Prosperity Center is proud to offer free masks and hand sanitizer to local business owners based in the county.

Business owners are invited to drive through any of the PPE disbursement locations during the times listed below. Wear a mask while driving through.