Prosperity Center handing out PPE to local businesses
PPE Drive-through locations:
11-12 p.m. Nov. 9 - Meyers watercraft inspection station
5-6 p.m. Nov. 10 - TJ Maxx parking lot, corner by the Y
9-10 a.m. Nov. 11 - South Lake Tahoe Rec Center parking lot
12-1 p.m. Nov. 12 - Old Chevy’s parking lot
4-5 p.m. Nov. 13 - Behind Raley’s parking lot
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center has been participating in the El Dorado County Business Protection Workgroup since COVID-19 impacted communities earlier this year.
One of the priorities was helping local businesses find ways to quickly and affordably stock the required personal protective equipment needed to meet safety guidelines, protect employees and customers and stay open for business.
To date they have already distributed over 10,000 masks and 300 bottles of hand sanitizer.
Thanks to a state grant from California Office of Emergency Services, and through joint efforts with the county, and the city of South Lake Tahoe, the Prosperity Center is proud to offer free masks and hand sanitizer to local business owners based in the county.
Business owners are invited to drive through any of the PPE disbursement locations during the times listed below. Wear a mask while driving through.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around the Lake Tahoe Basin and beyond make the Tahoe Tribune's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User