Prosperity Center offering businesses free masks, sanitizer

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Thanks to a state grant from California Office of Emergency Services, and through joint efforts with El Dorado County and the city of South Lake Tahoe, the Tahoe Prosperity Center is offering free masks and hand sanitizer to local business owners.

In the coming weeks the Tahoe Prosperity Center will be visiting local businesses and offering these supplies free of charge. The center is a regional community and economic development organization.

“We’re helping local businesses find ways to quickly and affordably stock the required personal protective equipment needed to meet safety guidelines, protect employees and customers, and stay open for business,” said a press release.

To date, the center has already distributed over 60,000 masks and 1,800 bottles of hand sanitizer.

The center will reach out to as many businesses as it can. If businesses need masks or sanitizer they should reach out to Chase Janvrin at chase@tahoeprosperity.org or 530-539-4774 to set up a time to receive the PPE and sanitizer.