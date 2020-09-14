Prosperity Center to give away masks, sanitizer to local small businesses

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Prosperity Center through a state gant and partnerships with other agencies will provide free masks and hand sanitizer to small businesses in El Dorado County.

The center has been participating in the county’s Business Protection Workgroup since COVID-19 has impacted the community with a priority on helping business owners find ways to affordably stock the required personal protective equipment needed to meet safety guidelines, protect employees and customers, and stay open for business.

The Prosperity Center received a grant from the California Office of Emergency Services and joined with El Dorado County and the city of South Lake Tahoe to help business with under 25 employees.

Over the next two weeks beginning on Monday, Sept. 14, small business owners are invited to drive through the South Lake Tahoe Airport during the specified times below and Prosperity Center personnel will hand out masks and sanitizer. Business owners are asked to wear masks while in the drive through.

The giveaway dates and are times are as follows:

9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14

2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15

6-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16

8-9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 17

Noon-1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18

9-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 21

2:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22