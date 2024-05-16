Protect your home – Sign up for a defensible space inspection, chipping services
Summer is here and the snow is melting. Prepare for wildfire season and sign up for defensible space evaluations and curbside chipping services. For more information on these services and to register online, visit http://www.nltfpd.org.
For curbside yard debris collection dates and information, visit https://www.yourtahoeplace.com/events/yard-waste-collection
Defensible Space Evaluation requests will be contacted within two weeks to schedule an evaluation date. Chipping requests are taken as they are received and completed as crews are available, keeping in mind they respond to wildfires and may not be able to get to your chipping pile right away.
Please provide all requested information on the online form to the best of your knowledge, so that we can maintain these free services.
Please ensure you are taking every precaution to protect your home from wildfire by getting a defensible space evaluation. The fire district can issue free tree removal permits for fire hazard trees, but their removal must accompany complete defensible space treatments.
