Protein intake continued – Source and individual needs matter

My last issue explained how 20 amino acid subunits comprise proteins. Humans synthesize 11 leaving 9 essential amino acids (EAAs) they must consume. Although both plant and animal proteins contain all 20, their quantities and ratios, including the nine EAAs differ. If even one of the nine EAAs is missing or low, protein production cannot happen, or is limited.

This article focuses on how protein source and individual differences affect quantity needed.

Adequate Protein

Assuming a food source’s protein contains the optimum ratio of the nine EAAs, intake recommendations start from 0.8 g protein per kg of body weight for average sedentary adults. Recommendations increase to 2.2 g/kg for those engaged in intensive resistance training. For severe trauma, protein needs can increase to 2.5 g/kg.

Source Matters

The EAA ratios of proteins differ by source. This varies their availability/usability.

Fruitarians

Fruits are low in protein. Further, their ratio of the nine EAAs makes their proteins less complete and usable. So, a fruit only diet may not reach the 0.8 g/kg minimum recommendation.

Vegans

A vegan diet, excluding animal products, has less complete protein. But as long as calorie needs are met and the diet is not strictly fruits, a vegan diet will likely meet the 0.8g/kg recommendation.

However, heavy resistance training increases needs up to 2.2 g/kg. In these circumstances, meeting this complete protein recommendation may be challenging.

Vegetarians and Flexitarians

Vegetarians consume a diet containing plant foods and the non-flesh (non-meat) component of animal products such as milk, eggs, and honey. Flexitarians are those that may additionally incorporate these animal products, but will occasionally eat meat.

Vegetarians and flexitarians, provided they consume adequate calories, will more easily get adequate protein, regardless of activity level, as the protein completeness of eggs and dairy is high and the same as beef, poultry, and fish.

Omnivores

Omnivores are those that consume both plant and animal products. Like vegetarians and flexitarians, omnivores can easily meet their protein needs.

Carnivores

The carnivore’s diet contains strictly animal products, no plants. While controversial for humans, if adequate calories are consumed, protein deficiency is unlikely.

Insufficient Calories

However, even if the 0.8 to 2.2 g/kg protein recommendations are met, insufficient calories prompt gluconeogenesis, the breakdown of glycogen in the muscle and liver, fat to some extent, and protein in order to increase blood glucose to survival levels. So, ironically, even those on a carnivore diet with a high protein intake may have this protein degraded if insufficient calories are consumed. Gluconeogenesis will ensure their protein is converted into the glucose required for immediate survival.

Excess protein

Unfortunately, overconsumption of protein does not result in overproduction of muscle. Protein not needed for muscle growth, tissue repair, or other physiological needs, is broken down into glucose for energy, stored as liver and muscle glycogen, and converted to fat.

Moreover, the excess nitrogen from the unused protein is converted to urea and excreted. This burdens the kidneys risking permanent damage if overconsumption continues. Further, excess protein can result in calcium oxalate and uric acid kidney stones.

Conclusion

The body needs sufficient protein for optimal health. The less complete the protein, the more is needed. However, unless recovering from heavy resistance training or traumatic injury, even vegans have adequate protein intake, provided caloric needs are satisfied.

The next article will cover protein and amino acid supplementation and how to combine plant sources to increase protein quality.

