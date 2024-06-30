YOUR AD HERE »

PTSD Now! raises $50k at Incline Village Thank a Vet Charity Golf Tourney

Staff Report
  

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Military Officers Association of America – Lake Tahoe Chapter and the Incline Village/Crystal Bay Veterans Club hosted the second annual “THANK A VET” charity golf tournament. The tournament, held at the Incline Village Championship Golf Course, raised $50,000 to support National Guard, Veterans Administration and US Military efforts to reduce veteran’ suicides.

(Left to right):  Former IVGID Chair Joe Wolfe; Sue Foltz – Tourney Coordinator; Scott Bensing USN (Ret), announcer; Craig Rauchle, President, PTSD Now!; MGEN Ondra Berry, NV Nat. Guard Commanding Officer.
Provided

