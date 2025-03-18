Public comment period open for draft Sand Harbor State Park Master Plan

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev – The Nevada Division of State Parks invites the public to review and provide feedback on the development of the Draft Sand Harbor State Park Master Plan. The comment period is open through April 14, 2025.

A master plan serves as a guiding document that outlines a vision for the future development and management of a park and lays the foundation for park improvements and enhancements. The Draft Sand Harbor Master Plan presents a preferred approach for a new layout at Sand Harbor, based on ideas gathered from the public during last year’s survey process.

The public is encouraged to review and comment on elements of the Draft Master Plan through an interactive presentation available here .

For those unable to comment via the presentation, comments may be submitted via email to planning@parks.nv.gov . Comments may also be sent in writing to:

Attention: Sand Harbor Master Plan

Nevada Division of State Parks

Department of Conservation & Natural Resources

901 S Stewart St., Suite 5005

Carson City, NV 89701

Comments must be received or postmarked by April 14, 2025.

Public participation is a crucial component of this planning process, ensuring that Sand Harbor continues to provide high-quality experiences for visitors. Nevada State Parks looks forward to receiving feedback from the community.