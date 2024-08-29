Public comment period opens for WCSD anti-hazing policy 

RENO, Nev. – The Washoe County School District Board of Trustees unanimously gave an anti-hazing policy preliminary approval, which opened a 13-day public review and comment period.

“The Board of Trustees is committed to providing safe and respectful environments free from hazing within its schools, buses, and other facilities, and at Washoe County School District sponsored events,” according to the district’s purpose statement.

The policy states:

The district prohibits hazing on its properties and in its programs and activities. Employees or students should not condone, permit, direct, encourage, or engage in hazing.

Any person who witnesses or fails to report knowledge of hazing may be considered a participant.

Apparent permission or consent by a person being hazed does not make it OK.

“The reason why we’re bringing this forward now is … to make sure our schools have a safe and respectful learning environment,” said WCSD Chief General Counsel Neil A. Rombardo. “…It kind of has some quasi-acceptance, and that needs to end.”

District A Trustee Jeff Church asked about one of the board policy’s definitions of hazing.

“Any situation which subjects the individual to extreme stress, such as sleep deprivation, forced exclusion from social contact, or forced conduct which produces pain, physical discomfort, or adversely affects the mental health or dignity of an individual.”

Church asked who decides if this is bullying, and how is it defined?

“It would be up to the investigator to apply our bullying criteria …” Director Department of Civil Rights Compliance Judy Prutzman responded. “Of course, it’s a case-by-case situation.”

“Hazing is currently identified as prohibited conduct within the district’s athletic manuals …” Prutzman said. “Hazing would (now) be prohibited within any school organization including athletics.”

Rombardo said substantial evidence is required in the multi-step process.

“The purpose is to not avoid the investigation because we owe our students due process,” Rombardo said. “So the purpose is to have a process.”

District E Trustee Alex Woodley read part of the district’s hazing definition.

“… forced conduct which produces pain, physical discomfort, or adversely affects the mental health or dignity of an individual,” Woodley read to the board. “That, for me, is sufficient.”

District G Trustee Diane Nicolet commented on the policy.

“I see this as the 50,000-foot view,” Nicolet said. “The devil will be in the details. That’s the administrative regulation, which I am going to assume – because I know the strength of this leadership team – will include reflection on confidentiality of reporting structure, also training.”

Church read the policy’s purpose statement.

“It seems to be limited to only those situations that are an initiation or affiliated with a student organization,” Church said.

“Hazing or intimidation, it’s typically done by a group toward a group,” Prutzman said.

Prutzman said the more general safe and respectful learning environment is Board Policy 5700.

“I really appreciate this,” said District B Trustee Colleen Westlake. “I feel we need to protect students this is occurring to.”

Westlake also wants support or counseling to help the student perpetrators who inflict this behavior on others.

Rombardo said there’s support for both sides in the policy in addition to confidentiality and training.

The other definitions of hazing in the policy include:

· Any physical activity such as whipping, beating, branding, forced calisthenics, exposure to the elements, forced consumption of food, liquid, drugs, or other substances, or any other brutal treatment or other forced physical activity that is likely to adversely affect the mental or physical health of the person.

· Any mentally embarrassing, harassing, or ridiculing behaviors that create psychological shocks, including but not limited to such activities as engaging in public stunts and buffoonery, morale degradation, or humiliating games and activities.

· Any expectations or commands that force an individual to engage in an act that violates state or federal law or school district policies or is contrary to his/her genuine moral and/or beliefs (lewd conduct or public profanity).

For the draft policy, go to https://washoeschools.diligent.community/document/dcbf774d-d128-433c-a30e-9a2c5c5390d3/