Public gets involved in Upper Truckee Restoration Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – California State Parks is thanking the public after several well-attended scoping meetings for the proposed Upper Truckee River Restoration and Golf Course Reconfiguration project.

In January, February and March, the public was invited to attend multiple scoping meetings that were hosted by both parks and the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. The purpose of these meetings was to gather information about the extent and depth of the analysis to be conducted for the California Environmental Quality Act environmental impact review/TRPA environmental impact study for the project.

“We had a great turnout from the community and the input received is important to informing the environmental impact analysis,” said Matt Trask, of ECORP Consulting, in a news release.

Parks anticipates being able to share the scoping meeting outcomes early this fall in conjunction with the release of the draft EIR/EIS.

The project will improve habitat along the Upper Truckee River and reduce erosion and thus sediment from dumping into Lake Tahoe. It is a high-priority TRPA environmental improvement project. It is also part of a multi-agency coordinated effort to restore adjoining stretches of the Upper Truckee River to improve the overall clarity of Lake Tahoe.





The golf course will be reconfigured entirely within Lake Valley State Recreation Area to allow more room for the restoration of the river and floodplain. For sustainability and to reduce water usage, the dilapidated golf course infrastructure will be improved along with recreational access and connectivity in Washoe Meadows State Park.

“Restoration of this reach of the Upper Truckee River is critical for improving the riparian habitat and water quality,” said Cyndie Walck, parks engineering geomorphologist.

For more information about the project, visit https://restoreuppertruckee.net/ .