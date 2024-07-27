Public input needed for Sand Harbor State Park Master Plan

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks is asking for the public’s input on the development of a new Sand Harbor Master Plan. A master plan is a comprehensive, long-term strategy used to guide the development and growth of a particular area.

Annual visitation to Sand Harbor State Park has increased 250% over the last 10 years, from 365,000 in 2012 to 1,276,000 in 2023. A new master plan at Sand Harbor will allow park managers to respond to the drastically changing conditions and visitation. The public’s input is critical in defining how we can improve the visitor experience.

“This new master plan will represent a significant step forward in enhancing the natural beauty and visitor experience of our beloved park” said Makaila Erdody, Park Supervisor for Sand Harbor State Park. “We are committed to preserving the unique charm of Sand Harbor while introducing thoughtful improvements that will benefit our visitors for years to come.”

A master plan story map and survey have been launched to provide essential information on the planning effort. After evaluating the survey results, the planning team will assess the park’s desired conditions. These insights will inform the creation of a draft redesign and several alternative proposals, which will be unveiled in the next phase of the planning process.

The public survey will close on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 11:59 p.m. The Sand Harbor Master Plan is scheduled to be completed by June of 2025. Nevada Division of State Parks, in partnership with the Nevada Tahoe Resource Team, is anticipating moving into the design phase summer of 2025.