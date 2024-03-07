Public input sought for Incline High materials

WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. – The Washoe County School District is asking for Incline Village residents’ input on proposed high school English materials by March 13.

For the materials, go to http://www.washoeschools.net/Page/17609

The two semifinalists are Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Into Literature, and Savvas, myPerspectives.

“Public comment is an important part of our process as we review prospective materials that may be approved for use in our schools,” said Kindra Fox, WCSD’s director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction. “We hope everyone will take this opportunity to take a look at the materials that will be used to support student learning. The community’s perspective is valuable to us, and we will provide the public comments to the Board of Trustees as we make our recommendations later this year.”

The district is considering using these English materials at Incline High School and other Washoe County high schools.

The district would like the public to review them, provide input and comment before the Board of Trustees considers their use.