Public input sought to prioritize outdoor recreation investments in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. – The Nevada Division of State Parks (NDSP) and the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation (NDOR) are seeking public input regarding the 2027-2036 Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP), which will help guide the Silver State’s outdoor recreation future.

Every ten years, Nevada is required to develop and submit an updated SCORP to receive federal dollars from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). Since 1964, Nevada has received over $67 million from LWCF to implement more than 420 outdoor recreation projects across the State. Nevada is expected to receive approximately $4 million in annual LWCF funding to help fund statewide outdoor recreation facilities.

When complete, Nevada’s 2027-2036 SCORP will:

Identify Nevada’s priorities for awarding federal funds from the LWCF to state and local communities for the acquisition and development of outdoor recreation areas.

Identify outdoor recreation issues of statewide importance.

Provide an inventory of outdoor recreation assets across the state.

Identify gaps in resource needs and maintenance.

Analyze state and national outdoor recreation trends and economic impacts.

Develop an implementation program that identifies Nevada’s strategies, priorities, and actions.

“Nevada’s outdoor recreation opportunities provide an unsurpassed quality of life for our residents,” said Janice Keillor, Deputy Administrator for the Nevada Division of State Parks. “LWCF is the only dedicated funding source for acquiring and developing outdoor recreation areas and plays an important role in bringing trails, campgrounds, playgrounds, and parks to all corners of Nevada. By taking 15 minutes to complete the SCORP survey, you can help us determine how to spend LWCF funding where it is needed most. Thank you for your support!”

“Outdoor recreation is an essential part of Nevada’s identity, our quality of life, and successfully drives our diverse economy. Outdoor adventure is the motivation for people to live, play, and stay in the Silver State, therefore, we continue to find the intricate balance between sustainable recreation and conservation,” said Denise Beronio, Administrator of the Nevada Division of Outdoor Recreation. “Whether you hunt, ski, walk, hike, or bike, Nevada offers outstanding recreation opportunities to satisfy every outdoor enthusiast. We are excited to connect with both urban and rural communities to utilize the SCORP process for promoting successful lifestyles, wellness, and economic vitality.”

The SCORP survey is available online at parks.nv.gov/scorp now through September 15, 2025. For questions or comments regarding the SCORP or the survey, please email planning@parks.nv.gov .