Public invited to meet Washoe County School District superintendent finalists

RENO, Nev. – The public is invited to meet and ask questions of the five finalists for the Washoe County School District Superintendent position at an event on April 25 at Wooster High School.

It will run from 5 to 8:15 p.m. in the community room. The event will be live-streamed and questions can be submitted in advance. The deadline to submit questions via email to WCSD_Communications@WashoeSchools.net is 5 p.m. on April 24.

Participants will be asked to give feedback to help the board make a final selection.

The five finalists are Christopher S. Bernier, Ed.D., Joseph M. Ernst, M.Ed., Elizabeth Fagen, Ed.D., Charles R. McNulty, Ph.D., and Troy R. Parks, Ed.D.

“We have recruited and identified candidates who are qualified, dedicated, and who would be a good fit for the Washoe County School District,” said Dr. Walter Cooper of McPherson and Jacobson, LLC, an executive recruitment and development firm hired by the board in January. “We have assembled a strong group of candidates for this important position, both locally and from outside the area, and we look forward to introducing them to the community at upcoming public events. Input from the community and district employees will be crucial to the final selection process, and we will welcome feedback from these important stakeholders as we move forward.”

From April 24 to 26, the board will interview the finalists.

On May 14, the district will announce the new superintendent. The superintendent will start the position at the beginning of July.

For more information on the finalists, go to http://www.WashoeSchools.net/SuperintendentSearch .