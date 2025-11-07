Public invited to provide feedback on improvements to Van Sickle Bi-State Park

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif.—The California Tahoe Conservancy is seeking public input on proposed improvements on the California side of Van Sickle Bi-State Park. Opportunities to participate include virtual and in-person meetings later this month and an online survey.

The Conservancy and Nevada State Parks co-manage the 725-acre Van Sickle Bi-State Park, which offers hiking trails, picnic areas, and the historic Van Sickle ranch and cabins. Building on a 2019 Vision Plan for the park, the Conservancy is exploring options to improve the park entrance, trails, and facilities.”

The proposed Van Sickle Bi-State Park Safety and Equitable Access Improvement Project includes:

The Van Sickle Shared-Use Trail, approximately 0.4 miles of paved shared-use trail that will meet the accessibility requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

A new entrance plaza.

Day-use picnic areas overlooking a meadow and at the historic Van Sickle Barn.

Interpretive and wayfinding signs.

Best Management Practices (BMPs) for snow storage and to capture storm water runoff, which can carry sediment and other pollutants that harm water quality.

The Conservancy also proposes to build approximately 0.35 miles of the Dennis T. Machida Memorial Greenway (Van Sickle Connector), which will connect from Chonokis Road to the Van Sickle Shared-Use Trail, and which will also meet ADA accessibility requirements.

The Conservancy invites the public to attend either of two public meetings:

Monday, November 17 | Noon – 1:30pm | Virtual

Join via Zoom on November 17: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89785823153

Join via Zoom on November 17: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/89785823153 Thursday, November 20 | 5:00pm – 7:00pm | Lake Tahoe Community College (LTCC)

Meet in the LTCC Board Room (L104), located in the Roberta Mason Library building .

Members of the public are also able to provide feedback via an online survey , which will be available on the Conservancy website at tahoe.ca.gov/van-sickle-improvements . The survey will be available in both English and Spanish.