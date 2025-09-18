Public is invited to ‘heal the land’ at 28th annual Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day

WHEN: Saturday, September 20 9:00am – noon: Volunteer projects

Noon – 1:00pm: Lunch, raffle, and celebration WHERE: Meeting: Lam Watah Trailhead | 193 Kahle Dr, Stateline, NV 89449 (map)

Parking: Kingsbury Transit Center Parking Garage | 207 Kingsbury Grade Rd, Stateline, NV 89449 (map) Saturday, September 20

LAKE TAHOE, Nev./Calif. – This Saturday morning, volunteers will lace up their boots, pull on their gloves, and help restore Lake Tahoe’s natural environment with a few hours of intensely gratifying, land-healing work. Participants can choose from a range of hands-on projects taking place along Burke Creek and Rabe Meadow in Stateline, Nevada. This weekend’s projects will build on the work done by Keep Tahoe Blue volunteers at the same site last fall.

For 28 years, Keep Tahoe Blue has hosted Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days , the Basin’s largest volunteer ecosystem restoration event, in collaboration with land management partners and sponsors. Over nearly three decades, these outdoor events have empowered thousands of residents and visitors to make personal connections to the Tahoe environment as they restore it to good health.

This Saturday’s event is also a celebration of Latino Conservation Week , a collaborative, region-wide effort to make recreation accessible to all, as well as the Great Sierra River Cleanup , where more than a dozen organizations have joined forces to clean up sites across the Sierra Nevada.

Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the day’s projects, then enjoy a complimentary lunch, raffle, and celebration of their good work. Register at keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd-2025 .

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

Many of Tahoe’s natural pollution filters — its meadows, wetlands, marshes, and streams — were damaged by short-sighted development in the 20th century. And nearly all of the Basin’s forests were clear-cut in the 19th century. Disturbed ecosystems are vulnerable to further damage from intense storms, droughts, and wildfires fueled by climate change. When these upland areas aren’t healthy, they cannot filter pollutants out of stormwater flowing to the Lake, which then impacts Tahoe’s unique water clarity.



Each year since 1997, Keep Tahoe Blue has rallied hundreds of volunteers to restore and revitalize forests, meadows, marshes, and streams. Ecosystem restoration is key to protect the Tahoe Basin’s health and beauty. It renews the Lake’s natural filtration system, protects water quality and clarity, and makes Tahoe resilient to the impacts of climate change.

Learn more about Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days and watch videos from past events at keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd .