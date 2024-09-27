Public is invited to ‘heal the land’ at Tahoe Forest Stewardship Day on Saturday, September 28
STATELINE, Nev. – This Saturday morning, volunteers will lace up their boots, pull on their gloves, and help preserve Lake Tahoe with a few hours of intensely gratifying, land-healing work. Participants can choose from a range of hands-on projects taking place at Rabe Meadow in Stateline, Nevada.
For 27 years, the League to Save Lake Tahoe has hosted Tahoe Forest Stewardship Days, the Basin’s largest volunteer ecosystem restoration event, in collaboration with land management partners and sponsors. Over nearly three decades, these outdoor events have empowered thousands of residents and visitors to make personal connections to the Tahoe environment as they restore it to good health.
Volunteers will meet at Lam Watah Trailhead, 193 Kahle Dr, Stateline, Nev. Restoration projects will run from 9 a.m. to noon. From noon to 1 p.m., there will be lunch, a raffle, and a celebration.
Volunteers of all ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate in the day’s projects, then enjoy a complimentary lunch, raffle, and celebration of their good work. Register at keeptahoeblue.org/tfsd-fall.
The League is partnering with the Nevada Tahoe Conservation District, USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit, and Barton Health for this event.
