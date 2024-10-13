Public-private partnerships prevail in preserving the Historic Hellman-Ehman Mansion

TAHOMA, Calif. – For the past few weeks in September, California State Park maintenance staff from across the state gathered for a training class on historic roof repair and plaster restoration at Sugar Pine Point State Park. The goal of the class was two parts: restoring a historic landmark and teaching the next generation of skilled restoration professionals.

The Hellman-Ehrman Mansion also known as Pine Lodge, built in 1903, was the grand but informal summer home for San Francisco businessman I.W. Hellman and his family. Pine Lodge was considered one of the finest in the high Sierra in design and amenities — equipped with the best modern utility systems including electric lights and complete indoor plumbing.

Provided / Heidi Doyle, Sierra State Parks Foundation and Richard Barry, District Maintenance Chief III, Channel Coast District

The Pine Lodge porch ceiling has a unique pebble dash plaster treatment that has suffered during its 120 years of exposure to harsh Sierra winters. The century-plus of freeze and thaw cycles has caused the roof to leak and the plaster to detach. The class covered plaster applications that follow historic techniques and lime plaster.

Restoration projects take a long time to complete, and this project was made possible thanks to the generosity of Sierra State Parks Foundation donors and funding from Prop 68. The Foundation donated $60,000 for these major repairs to be completed at the Hellman-Ehrman Mansion at Sugar Pine Point State Park. This project included installing a new roof with fire-resistant shingles, repointing the mason work, and replacing the entire lakeside porch.

Provided / Heidi Doyle, Sierra State Parks Foundation and Richard Barry, District Maintenance Chief III, Channel Coast District

Not only is the project a great example of a private-public partnership to preserve and enhance one of Tahoe’s historic treasures, but it also served as a training class on historic roof repair and plaster restoration. The California State Parks Historical Structure Maintenance Skills Class travels throughout the state training the next generation of skilled restoration professionals while completing needed projects statewide.

Donations to the Sierra State Parks Foundation make projects like this possible and keep our local Lake Tahoe-Donner region parks open for all to enjoy.

