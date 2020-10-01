Public survey for new recreation center still open for feedback

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The city of South Lake Tahoe is planning and designing the new Community Recreation & Aquatics Center and is asking for resident input.

The city is asking for feedback regarding priorities for the center even if residents don’t plan to use it. The survey is available here.

“We are so excited to be entering this phase of the project,” said Lauren Thomaselli, recreation superintendent. “Recreation is so important in South Lake Tahoe and this is the best way for the public to provide their input in what the new center will look like.”

The city has been working on this project since 2010. In 2014, city council adopted the parks, trails, and recreation master plan to provide direction for enhancing recreation opportunities for residents and visitors by increasing collaborative efforts and focusing resources where they are most needed.

In 2016, Measure P was passed by the voters providing the city with more than $2 million each year to go toward the recreation center project.

“The voters have made it clear that recreation is a priority in South Lake Tahoe,” said City Manager Joe Irvin. “This rec center will be a place our entire community can come to have fun, stay healthy, and enjoy the benefits they decide to have put in place.”

The deadline for the survey is Oct. 21. There will also be a public meeting on Oct. 21. Details for the virtual meeting are available on the website and the Zoom meeting information will be available on the city’s website.