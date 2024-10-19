Public use surveys begin on Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The National Visitor Use Monitoring (NVUM) survey is underway on USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit (LTBMU) National Forest lands and will continue through Sep. 30, 2025. The public can expect to encounter California State University, Chico, employees working near developed recreation sites and along National Forest roads. They will be out in all types of weather conditions wearing bright orange vests near signs that say, “Traffic Survey Ahead.”

The NVUM information gathered every 5-years on each National Forest is useful for forest planning as well as local community tourism planning. It provides National Forest managers with an estimate of how many people recreate on National Forests, what activities they engage in while there and how satisfied people were with their visit. Economic impact to the local economy is also captured in the survey.

The survey is intended to gather basic visitor information. Surveys are voluntary, all responses are confidential, and names are not included. Interviews last about 10 minutes. Questions asked include where you recreated on the forest; how many people traveled with you; how long you were on the forest; what other recreation sites you visited while on the forest; and how satisfied you are with the facilities and services provided? Additionally, about one-third of the visitors will be asked to complete a confidential survey on recreation spending during their trip.

“Although the surveys are entirely voluntary, participation is extremely important so we can assess visitor experiences on the forest and strive to make it a better place to visit,” said LTBMU Recreation Program Manager, Megan Dee. “We encourage visitors to participate in these surveys when given the opportunity as it’s important for interviewers to talk with local people using the forest, as well as out-of-area visitors, so all types of visitors are represented in the study.”

Visit the NVUM website for more information about the National Visitor Use Monitoring Program and past survey results.

For more information on the LTBMU, visit our website .