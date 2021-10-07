Public webinar on tap for Johnson Meadow Restoration Project

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Tahoe Resource Conservation District will host an informational webinar for the Johnson Meadow Restoration Project at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20.

The district will discuss the restoration project progress to date, conceptual restoration designs, answer questions and share how the public can be involved.

The goals of the restoration project include: improving habitat for Tahoe’s native plant and animal species, increasing the filtration capacity of the meadow, supporting sustainable recreation and open space, and improving water quality.

As part of the process, Tahoe RCD would like to hear from South Lake Tahoe residents and visitors alike.

The 206-acre meadow, located along Upper Truckee River in South Lake Tahoe and purchased by Tahoe RCD in 2018, provides valuable ecosystem services and community open space. Sierra Nevada meadows are a vital part of a healthy environment and their ability to filter and store water contributes to improved lake clarity and future fire and climate change resiliency.

After over 100 years of private ownership Johnson Meadow is now owned and managed as public land.

“We have the opportunity to mitigate past impacts, reduce the impact of increased sediment from recent and future fires in the watershed, and increase fire and climate change resiliency,” TRCD said in a press release. “This is all possible while also improving water quality and available public open space for all those who live in and visit South Lake Tahoe.





To RSVP, visit https://bit.ly/JohnsonMeadow and for more information, visit http://www.tahoercd.org/johnsonmeadow or email johnsonmeadow@tahoercd.org .