Publisher’s Perspective: Best of Tahoe winners announced

Rob Galloway

Tribune photo

Yes, we could sit here and say another year, another number of deserving businesses have been crowed as the best in Tahoe. But 2020 has been anything but another year.

While some businesses may have been able to salvage success over the summer, many have had to weather a storm that is possibly, still far from over. Perhaps that is what makes winning (and celebrating) this year so much more gratifying.

As you always do, you turned out in droves to vote for your favorites. Over 130,000 votes were cast in the contest, showing your support for not just your favorites, but also a sense of community.

Inserted into this week’s edition of the Tahoe Tribune is a complete list of all the winners in each of the categories, including a new COVID category created for the pandemic-ridden 2020 — a category that, quite frankly, I hope we can sunset after we turn the calendar to 2021.

Each of the winners has worked hard to earn their spot atop the mountain. But, the other businesses that finished just an arms length away, and even businesses that didn’t make the finals, have worked hard as well. While we look to congratulate the winners, I’m certain everyone could use some support.

These are the people that not only provide the services needed to make the community what it is, they are also your neighbors and friends and have rode through many of the same struggles as you have this year.

So while the results of the contest are generally a time of celebration, let it also be a time of reflection. Look back on what you have been through and accomplished. Look back on the lessons you have learned – some harder than others.

But also look forward and what’s ahead. It’s the resilience of the surrounding neighborhoods and people that make Tahoe what it is. That is something that can be celebrated each and every day.

For a complete list of winners online visit tinyurl.com/bestoftahoe2020.

Publisher Rob Galloway can be reached at rgalloway@tahoedailytribune.com or 530-542-8046.